Red Wings Lose Two-Goal Lead, Fall 4-3 In OT To Golden Knights

It was a tough pill for the Detroit Red Wings to swallow Wednesday evening in their first home game at Little Caesars Arena since Jan. 31, and another hard lesson in what can happen when they take their foot off the gas.
The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Red Wings by a 4-3 final score in overtime, as Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal in the extra session after defenseman Simon Edvinsson was whistled for slashing.
The Red Wings failed to protect their 3-1 lead that they'd built through the first 40 minutes of play. Also, they weren't able to convert on four separate power-play chances, including a prime opportunity with just over two minutes left in regulation.
With the overtime setback, the Red Wings fell to 35-20-7; they gained a valuable point in the standings but remain in third place in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the surging Buffalo Sabres and three points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Golden Knights struck on their first of the contest, as first-year Vegas forward Mitch Marner sent a pass out in front of the net to a waiting Reilly Smith.
However, the Red Wings then took control of the frame, scoring three times thanks to rookie Emmitt Finnie, Simon Edvinsson, and Alex DeBrincat. For Finnie, it was his second goal in as many games following a 23-game goalless drought.
Following a scoreless second period, Vegas immediately began pressing in the game's final frame and eventually battled their way back into the game thanks to a pair of goals from Ivan Barbashev and Marner.
During Detroit’s late power-play chance in the third period, Dylan Larkin was cross-checked from behind in front of the net by Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb and fell to the ice in distress. He slowly skated off the ice but was eventually able to return during overtime. No penalty was called on the play.
Neither goaltender had a standout performance, as Adin Hill looked very shaky during the first period and finished the contest with 23 saves. Talbot, making the start in place of the injured John Gibson, made 21 saves.
It was Detroit's final game before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, which falls on Friday, March 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Later that evening, the Red Wings will face the struggling Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena.
