Red Wings' Carter Bear Expected To Make World Juniors Debut Vs. Denmark

Detroit Red Wings fans may get their first glimpse of 2025 first-round pick Carter Bear on Monday when Team Canada faces Denmark at the World Junior Championship. Bear, who has been held out of Canada’s first two games, is expected to draw into the lineup as the Canadians continue their pursuit of gold. Bear has impressed this season with the Everett Silvertips in the WHL, recording 27 points in 23 games after posting 82 points in 56 games last season.

Canada has opted to rest Bear for the opening contests against Czechia and Latvia, both of which ended in narrow victories. The team edged past Czechia 7-5 in a high-scoring opener and survived a 3-2 overtime win against Latvia in their second game.

Known for his scoring touch, he is also slowly developing a more physical style that could help him earn consistent ice time in a Canada roster loaded with talent, including more than 18 first-round picks. If Bear can showcase both his scoring ability and physicality on Monday, he could see additional opportunities as the tournament progresses.

Denmark will provide a challenging test, fighting to maintain its top-division status for next year’s tournament. The Danish team has struggled in its first two games, falling 6-2 to Finland before losing 7-2 to Czechia, but will look to rebound against the Canadians.

