Red Wings' Carter Bear Leads Everett Silvertips To Historic WHL Championship, Memorial Cup Berth

Detroit’s rising star dominated the postseason with 22 points, propelling Everett to its first Ed Chynoweth Cup and setting the stage for a high-stakes Memorial Cup debut.
Detroit’s future continues to shine brightly, and few prospects have elevated their stock this spring more than Carter Bear.
You could not have scripted a better ending to the junior season for the recent 13th overall pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 NHL Draft. Bear helped guide the Everett Silvertips to the top of the Western Hockey League mountain, capturing the Ed Chynoweth Cup and securing the franchise’s first-ever trip to the Memorial Cup.
For Bear, the championship run was the culmination of a dominant campaign in which he established himself as one of the WHL’s premier offensive forces. The 19-year-old forward recorded 36 goals and 41 assists for 77 points in just 53 regular-season games, serving as one of the driving engines behind Everett’s success throughout the year.
Once the postseason arrived, Bear took his game to another level, totaling seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points in 18 playoff contests, repeatedly stepping up in key situations as Everett battled its way to a WHL championship. His influence was especially evident during the league final against the Prince Albert Raiders, where he played a major role in helping the Silvertips seize control of the series.
After dropping Game 1 of the series, Everett responded emphatically, rattling off four consecutive victories while overwhelming Prince Albert by a combined score of 21-8 over the final four contests. Bear was at the center of the offensive explosion, recording points in four of the five games while totaling four goals and two assists for six points in the championship series.
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Bear consistently rose to the occasion when Everett needed him most. Whether it was burying clutch goals, generating offense in high-pressure moments, or helping steady the Silvertips during momentum swings, the Winnipeg product showcased the poise and impact of a future NHL star. Although Everett sealed the championship in Game 5 as a team effort, Bear played a pivotal role throughout the club’s historic playoff run.
The Silvertips will head to Kelowna for their first appearance in the Memorial Cup, where they are set to battle the host Kelowna Rockets, Ontario Hockey League champion Kitchener Rangers, and the QMJHL representative out of Quebec, either the Moncton Wildcats with fellow Red Wings prospect Rudy Guimond or the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.
With the Memorial Cup set to begin on May 21 and continue through the end of the month, Bear now has an opportunity to cap off a remarkable junior season on the biggest stage Canadian junior hockey has to offer.
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