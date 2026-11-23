Detroit Red Wings
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Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 3:09 AMPublished Nov 23, 2026 3:09 AM
Updated Nov 23, 2026 3:20 AM
The storybook ending of a Michigan-born captain leading the Detroit Red Wings to glory just wasn't meant to be.
For the first time since early June, the Detroit Red Wings and their fans have earned a respite from what was nothing short of a truly distracting situation.
Disgruntled forward Dylan Larkin, who requested a trade, was stripped of the captaincy, refused to continue playing and was suspended by the club, has finally been dealt.
Larkin was sent to the Montreal Canadiens, an Original Six and divisional rival of the Red Wings and a team that was not believed to be on his approved list of clubs he would accept a trade to.
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In return, Detroit received multiple assets, including former 2024 first-round pick Michael Hage, who currently plays locally at the University of Michigan.
And while there is plenty to look forward to with Hage, the biggest story is that the long-running drama surrounding Larkin and the Red Wings has finally come to an end.
Larkin was the face of the franchise for several seasons, and for a time, the relationship between player and team seemed like a perfect fit. A Metro Detroit native who grew up a Red Wings fan, Larkin played college hockey at Michigan, was drafted by Detroit, and eventually became the team's captain.
Needless to say, this wasn't how the organization thought things would turn out when they named Larkin the club's 37th captain in early 2021.
While Larkin provided consistent offensive production, reaching the 30-goal mark in each of his last five seasons, the Red Wings never managed to get over the hump. His only playoff appearance to date came during his rookie season, when Pavel Datsyuk was playing his final NHL season and Henrik Zetterberg was nearing the end of his career.
Over each of the past three seasons, Detroit watched a seemingly comfortable playoff cushion disappear down the stretch; they now own the NHL's longest playoff drought, and it's also the longest drought in club history.
It would be unfair to place the blame for those repeated collapses solely on Larkin. Still, he was the one constant throughout an era in which the Red Wings consistently fell short of the postseason.
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Perhaps Larkin was never destined to thrive as the captain of an Original Six franchise, and with the expectations that came when he was named the successor to legends such as Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom, and Zetterberg.
That possibility gained traction after Larkin excelled on the international stage with Team USA at the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Winter Olympics. With a roster loaded with All-Star talent, Larkin thrived without carrying the same burden of offensive and leadership responsibilities he had in Detroit.
Montreal could provide a similar environment. The Canadiens already have captain Nick Suzuki, along with alternate captains Josh Anderson and Mike Matheson.
Larkin can now join a talented and young Canadiens team that reached the Eastern Conference Final this spring without being asked to take on the same offensive and leadership load he carried with the Red Wings.
Larkin reported to training camp in September, albeit injured, and his teammates said all the right things. They supported him, believed the team was better with him in the lineup, and insisted they did not take his trade request personally.
Still, it would be difficult for his decision to stop playing and cease fulfilling his contract in late October not to affect the way those same teammates viewed him, particularly after they had openly praised his leadership down the stretch last season.
During an awkward press conference in mid-September, Larkin acknowledged that he would have to earn back the trust of his teammates. It's fair to wonder whether that trust was irreparably damaged when he ultimately decided to stop reporting to the team, which cost him over $1 million in salary.
It feels as though this story should have ended differently. There is no shortage of young hockey players across Michigan who grew up loving the Red Wings and would give anything for the opportunity to lead the franchise to a Stanley Cup someday.
But in the end, it simply wasn't meant to be.
Now, the uncomfortable chapter has finally come to a close. Now, the team and their fans can move on.
And yet still, many will be left wondering what if.
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