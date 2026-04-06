Red Wings Could Be Among Contending Teams To Sign Undrafted College Star

Michigan's T.J. Hughes ignites NHL buzz. His dazzling college season makes him a top free-agent target, with the Red Wings tracking his every move.
The college hockey season reaches its climax this week, with the semifinals set for Thursday and the national championship game to follow on Saturday. While the spotlight is on the ice, a broader storyline is unfolding across the State of Michigan, where the University of Michigan continues an extraordinary run of athletic success.
Fresh off a national championship in football in 2023, Michigan now finds itself competing for a basketball national title on Monday night, putting the program in position to capture championships across three of North America’s four major sports. The momentum has carried over to the ice, where the Wolverines are once again in the national conversation.
A key reason for that success has been forward T.J. Hughes, who has emerged as one of the most productive players in college hockey this season. The 24-year-old Hamilton native has recorded 21 goals and 35 assists for 56 points in 39 games, leading Michigan’s offensive charge during its tournament run.
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Hughes’ development has been steady and impressive. After averaging less than a point per game as a freshman, he elevated his production in each of the following seasons, finishing his collegiate career with 68 goals and 110 assists for 178 points in 155 games. He came within three points of reaching a point-per-game pace in every season of his career, underscoring his consistency and growth.
As he prepares to play the final games of his college career, Hughes is also generating significant attention at the professional level. NHL interest in the forward appears widespread, with The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta recently saying on the Daily Faceoff podcast The Sheet that “pretty much the entire league has interest in this kid” and that Hughes will likely find a landing spot shortly after his college season ends.
Given his four-year tenure in Michigan, one potential fit could be the Red Wings. The organization has had ample opportunity to monitor Hughes’ progression and could look to add him to an already deep prospect pipeline. His offensive instincts and maturity suggest he could compete for an NHL role as early as next season.
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