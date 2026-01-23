Red Wings Could Re-Enter Jason Robertson Sweepstakes As Stars Face Cap Crunch

The Detroit Red Wings were heavily involved earlier this year in trade rumors surrounding Dallas Stars superstar Jason Robertson, and all indications are that the situation is far from settled.
The Stars are firmly established as a Stanley Cup contender, boasting one of the league’s deepest and most talented rosters. That level of talent, however, comes with financial consequences. With significant money already committed to several core players, Dallas is facing increasing difficulty when it comes to retaining another elite star under the salary cap.
Robertson, 26, is expected to command a massive raise on his next contract. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently suggested that Robertson and his camp could be seeking a deal in the range of $12 million per season, comparable to fellow Dallas star Mikko Rantanen. That type of cap hit would be extremely challenging for the Stars to absorb without moving out other important pieces.
They currently sit with just $3.2 million in available cap space plus defenseman Thomas Harley will see his $4 million cap hit jump up to $10.587 million next season when his new extension kicks in. Robertson also isn't the only pending restricted free agent as middle-six forward Mavrik Bourque will also be due for a new deal, further limiting the Stars options when it comes to cap space.
Dallas is not the first contender to confront this problem as the Toronto Maple Leafs dealt with a similar situation after committing most of their cap space to Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. While the top-end talent was undeniable, the lack of financial flexibility prevented Toronto from building sufficient depth throughout the lineup, contributing to repeated playoff disappointments.
That experience may serve as a warning for Stars general manager Jim Nill. Rather than locking the team into a long-term cap bind, Dallas could explore the possibility of moving Robertson in order to maintain balance across the roster.
Robertson’s on-ice production only strengthens his value across the league. This season, he has recorded 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points in 51 games. He is currently on pace for his second 100-point season of his career and his fifth consecutive season with 79 or more points, further cementing his status as one of the NHL’s elite offensive talents.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Around the league, there is growing belief that a move is possibly coming. The Athletic’s Josh Yohe recently reported that the Pittsburgh Penguins expect Robertson could become available, noting that he would be in “extreme demand” and that Dallas attempting to keep him would be “an extremely difficult chore.”
If Robertson does hit the market, the Red Wings could once again find themselves squarely in the mix. Detroit has an impressive collection of assets, including cap space, high-end prospects, and draft capital, which made them a serious contender for Robertson during the past offseason. Those same resources would again position the Red Wings as a strong trade partner.
The most likely outcome is that the Stars keep Robertson for the remainder of the season while pushing for a Stanley Cup. In the offseason, when Robertson becomes a restricted free agent, Dallas could then explore a sign-and-trade scenario to maximize value while managing their cap situation.
For now, Detroit’s focus remains on continuing its upward trajectory. By establishing itself as a playoff-caliber team with a strong young core and a winning culture, the Red Wings are turning themselves into a destination for elite players. If the opportunity to acquire Jason Robertson arises again this offseason, Detroit appears ready to step back into the conversation.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.