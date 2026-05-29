Red Wings Could Reunite Plante Brothers With 47th Overall Pick at Upcoming Draft

Steve Yzerman could double down on family ties at the NHL Draft, targeting rising USNTDP standout Victor Plante to join his brother Max in Detroit’s deep prospect pool.
The Detroit Red Wings may not own a first-round pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, but the organization could still make a significant addition to its prospect pipeline with its first selection at 47th overall in the second round. That pick could also create a unique family reunion within Detroit’s growing prospect pool.
The 18-year-old forward has rapidly emerged as one of the more intriguing American prospects available in the 2026 draft class following a strong season with the U.S. National Team Development Program.
Playing primarily with the U18 squad, Plante recorded 21 goals and 27 assists for 48 points in 57 games while continuing to establish himself as a reliable offensive contributor.
He also impressed against United States Hockey League competition, posting 18 points in 20 games while playing for the program’s USHL team. While his production at the junior level caught scouts’ attention, Plante may have elevated his draft stock most significantly during international competition.
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At the IIHF U18 World Championship in January, Plante recorded one goal and four assists in five games, averaging a point per game while helping Team USA compete against many of the world’s top draft-eligible players.
The Hockey News' draft analyst Tony Ferrari ranked Plante as high as 22nd overall in one of the more optimistic projections available, while other scouting outlets have been more conservative, including McKeen’s Hockey, which ranked him as low as 91st overall.
Most rankings, however, place Plante somewhere between the early 40s and late 50s, positioning him directly in the range where Detroit is expected to make its first selection. That possibility has naturally sparked speculation about whether general manager Steve Yzerman could reunite the Plante brothers within the same organization.
Max Plante has quickly become one of Detroit’s most exciting young prospects following a breakout collegiate season that culminated in winning the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s top player. Adding Victor to the organization would not only strengthen Detroit’s forward depth but could also create one of the more intriguing family storylines in the NHL development system.
The brothers are already expected to take another important step together at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where Victor Plante is set to begin his NCAA career next season.
Their arrival with the Bulldogs is anticipated to draw significant attention, both because of their offensive potential and the chemistry they could build while playing together but could also serve for Red Wings fans a preview of the team's potential future dynamic duo.
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