Red Wings Defenseman Moritz Seider Snubbed For Norris Trophy

Fans of the Detroit Red Wings who were used to watching Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom regularly win the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman will have to wait at least another year for a Red Wings player to capture the award.
The NHL announced on Thursday afternoon that Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin are this season's finalists for the Norris.
Conspicuously absent from the finalists was Moritz Seider, who not only enjoyed the best season of his NHL career but also posted numbers that were more than worthy of Norris consideration.
Seider reached career highs in goals (10) and assists (50), along with plus/minus (+15). Additionally, he led all Red Wings skaters in average ice time per game with 25:39, routinely playing in all situations against the opposition's top players.
Seider finished the season as one of the NHL’s leaders in goals against (2.22) per 60 minutes, while the numbers also highlighted just how much the Detroit Red Wings struggled defensively whenever he was off the ice.
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