Red Wings' Dylan Larkin Expected To Play Heavy Minutes For Team USA

The United States is gearing up for one of its most highly anticipated bids for an Olympic gold medal in men’s ice hockey, chasing its first title in the event since the historic “Miracle on Ice” run in 1980.
Entering the tournament, the Americans hold the second-best odds to capture gold, trailing only Canada. That optimism is fueled by a star-studded roster packed with elite NHL talent, including Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, a player many believe is overdue for broader recognition on the international stage.
The Michigan native has long been viewed as one of the NHL’s most underrated centers, valued in Detroit for his speed, two-way reliability, leadership, and ability to handle difficult assignments. With the NHL returning to Olympic competition, the tournament presents an opportunity for Larkin to earn the spotlight his supporters feel he deserves.
As expected, Team USA is leaning heavily on Larkin’s versatility. He is set to begin the tournament centering the third line, flanked by Winnipeg Jets winger Kyle Connor and Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson. The pairing gives the Americans a dangerous scoring line deeper in the lineup while also helping the coaching staff manage Larkin’s workload early in the tournament.
If adjustments are made as play progresses, Larkin could see an expanded role. He previously moved up the lineup during the 4 Nations Face-Off, and similar flexibility remains an option if Team USA needs a spark.
Special teams are where Larkin’s importance may be felt most. He is expected to anchor the second power play unit at center, skating with an elite group that includes Jack Hughes on the right wing, Quinn Hughes on defense, and Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy on the left side. Thompson is also expected to factor into the unit, adding another scoring threat.
Defensively, Larkin will play a key role on the penalty kill, a responsibility he routinely handles in Detroit. He is projected to work alongside New York Rangers captain J.T. Miller on the second penalty-killing unit, with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin and Boston Bruins star Charlie McAvoy anchoring the blue line.
The Americans’ group features several competitive opponents, with all of their games scheduled for 3:10 p.m. EST. They open the tournament Thursday against the growing hockey nation of Latvia, followed by a matchup with Denmark next Saturday. Team USA will close out the round-robin on Sunday in a back-to-back against Germany, led by Leon Draisaitl.
B Tkachuk- Eichel- M Tkachuk
Guentze l- Matthews - Boldy
Connor - Larkin - Thompson
Miller - Nelson - J Hughes
Keller/Trocheck
-
Q Hughes - McAvoy
Slavin - Faber
Hanifin - Werenski
Sanderson - Lacombe
-
Hellebuyck
Oettinger
First Power Play
Guentzel - Matthews - M Tkachuk
Eichel - Werenski
Second Power Play
Boldy - Larkin - J Hughes
Tage - Q Hughes
First Penalty Kill
Nelson - Boldy
Slavin - Faber
Second Penalty Kill
Larkin - Miller
Hanifan - McAvoy
