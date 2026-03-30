Red Wings' Eddie Genborg Off To Flying Start With AHL Grand Rapids

Young forward Eddie Genborg's subtle plays are sparking the Griffins. His impact goes beyond the scoresheet, hinting at future offensive fireworks.
The Grand Rapids Griffins are closing out the season on a sour note, having lost six of their last ten games. Still, the team has managed to build a bit of momentum with two straight wins to finish the month of March, and one of the brightest spots in those victories has been 18-year-old forward Eddie Genborg.
A second-round pick by the Detroit Red Wings in 2025, Genborg has appeared in four games with the Griffins so far. While he has recorded just one assist, his impact has gone beyond the scoresheet.
That was clear in Saturday’s 3–2 overtime win against the Chicago Wolves. Genborg played a subtle but important role in all three Grand Rapids goals. On the Griffins’ first and second goals, he set effective screens in front of the net, limiting the goaltender’s vision and helping create scoring chances.
In overtime, Genborg made perhaps his biggest contribution was he applied heavy pressure on the forecheck, won a puck battle against a Chicago defender, and moved the puck to the top of the offensive zone. That play set up Sheldon Dries, who scored the game-winning goal.
The performance showed encouraging signs that Genborg is adjusting to the North American game. His ability to contribute in less obvious ways stands out, and if that continues, it could soon translate into more production on the scoresheet.
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