Red Wings' Eduards Tralmaks Scores in Third Straight As Latvia's Olympic Run Ended By Sweden

As the quarterfinals of the men’s Olympic ice hockey tournament are set to begin Wednesday, Latvia will not be among the final eight. The up-and-coming hockey nation drew a daunting assignment in the qualification round, facing perennial powerhouse Sweden, and fell 5-1 to see its tournament run come to an end.
Despite the early exit, Latvia’s campaign produced one of the more compelling individual stories of the tournament in forward Eduards Tralmaks.
The 29-year-old winger left the Grand Rapids Griffins, the AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, to join Latvia’s Olympic roster in hopes of helping his country contend for a medal. While Latvia ultimately fell short of the quarterfinals, Tralmaks delivered a breakout performance on the international stage.
Tralmaks has been a reliable scorer in Grand Rapids this season, ranking third on the team with 18 goals and adding six assists for 24 points in 44 games. The former University of Maine standout faced questions about whether his scoring touch would translate against elite international competition, including NHL-caliber goaltenders.
After a quiet Olympic opener against the United States in which he was held off the scoresheet despite two shots on goal, Tralmaks quickly found his rhythm. In Latvia’s second game, he scored a pivotal goal in a 4-3 upset victory over Germany, a momentum-swinging moment that kept his nation’s medal hopes alive.
He continued to produce in the group-stage finale against Denmark, recording a goal and an assist and factoring in both of Latvia’s tallies in a 4-2 loss. When Latvia met Sweden in the qualification round, Tralmaks again provided the lone spark, scoring his third straight goal and Latvia’s only marker in the 5-1 defeat.
In total, Tralmaks accounted for Latvia’s final three goals of the tournament. Perhaps most impressively, those goals came against established NHL starters Jacob Markstrom, Frederik Andersen and Philipp Grubauer.
Though Latvia’s Olympic journey ended sooner than hoped, Tralmaks’ performance may have lasting implications. He demonstrated an ability to score against top-tier competition and handle consistent minutes, averaging between 16 and 18 minutes per game, in high-pressure situations.
With Detroit currently in the thick of a playoff race, an NHL opportunity with the Red Wings may be difficult to secure in the short term. However, Tralmaks’ Olympic showing could attract interest from teams seeking affordable depth scoring. At 29 and still awaiting his NHL debut, he may represent a low-risk, high-upside option for a club looking to bolster its bottom six with a lottery ticket.
For Latvia, the tournament ends short of the quarterfinals. For Tralmaks, it could mark the beginning of a new opportunity.
