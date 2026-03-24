Red Wings Emphasize Importance Of Creating Net-Front Chaos

"Shots from distance, we had people in and around that area. On the power-play, I think Mo took a really good shot selection with Copper right in front of the net, and you could see it from the bench. It's going in, it's going in, and all of a sudden the glove pops out. He was there, he did his job. We're not always perfect in that area, but I thought we were better in that area than we had been."