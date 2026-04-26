Red Wings’ Even-Strength Struggles Expose Major Gap As Playoff Push Falls Short

Even-strength breakdowns defined the Red Wings' season. Special teams bailed them out, but a glaring offensive and defensive gap doomed their playoff hopes.
One of the most highly-discussed issues that plagued the 2025-26 Detroit Red Wings’ 2025–26 season and may have been a contributing factor to their downfall was the team's inability to compete effectively at even strength.
Detroit finished 22nd in the NHL in goals scored with 239, but that modest offensive output was paired with a minus-18 goal differential after allowing 254 goals against. A deeper look reveals where the problems were most pronounced as 169 of those 254 goals conceded came at five-on-five, while 85 were allowed on special teams.
Offensively, the Red Wings’ struggles at even strength were just as concerning with only 142 of their 239 total goals coming at five-on-five, the third-fewest in the league. That imbalance shows how overly dependent the Red Wings were on special teams for production while failing to generate consistent offense during the run of play.
Individually, the numbers further add detail to this picture as star defenseman Moritz Seider led the team with a plus-17 even-strength goal differential, but that mark only ranked tied for 59th league-wide, a modest standing for a team’s top performer.
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Among forwards, Alex DeBrincat posted the best differential at plus-11, which placed him outside the top 116 players across the NHL. In comparison, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon led the league with a spectacular plus-67 for even strength goal differential, which was over six times more than the best Red Wings forward in DeBrincat.
The drop-off becomes more evident with the rest of the lineup. Captain Dylan Larkin faced harsh scrutiny following the season for his challenging year at five-on-five, finishing with a plus-four differential. The same mark was recorded by Lucas Raymond and Andrew Copp, further illustrating the team’s lack of impact players driving play at even strength.
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