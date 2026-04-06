Red Wings Fans Debate Over Costly Patrick Kane Penalty in 5-4 Loss To Wild

A controversial Patrick Kane penalty late in the third period derailed a Red Wings comeback, igniting fan fury after their crushing loss.
The Detroit Red Wings suffered a crushing 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night, a game that may have lasting implications on their fading playoff hopes and left fans fixated on one pivotal sequence.
Detroit appeared out of contention entering the third period, trailing 4-1, but mounted an impressive comeback with three unanswered goals to tie the game. Veteran forward Patrick Kane delivered the equalizer in dramatic fashion, scoring on a slick backhand shot with under six minutes remaining. The goal ignited hope among fans that the Red Wings could secure at least a point.
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However, that optimism quickly turned to frustration as on his very next shift, Kane was assessed a tripping penalty against Quinn Hughes, a call that proved decisive. Replays appeared to show Kane extending his stick into Hughes’ skates, sending the Wild to the power play at a critical moment late in the game.
Minnesota capitalized with star winger Kirill Kaprizov blasting a one-timer past goaltender Cam Talbot with under two minutes remaining, sealing the victory and completing a dramatic momentum swing.
The sequence sparked intense reaction among Detroit fans with Ryan Hana of the Winged Wheel Podcast heavily criticizing the penalty, calling it “one of the most needless, stupid penalties” he has ever seen. Others pushed back, arguing the play was routine and unlikely to be called in many situations.
Regardless of perspective, the loss carries significant weight as Detroit has just five games remaining and their path to the postseason is narrowing. The Red Wings now find themselves chasing both the New York Islanders and the Ottawa Senators, sitting two points back of both clubs in a razor thin playoff race.
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