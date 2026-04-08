Red Wings Find Themselves Three Points Out Of Wild Card Spot With Four Games Left

With a playoff berth hanging by a thread, Detroit must win out. Every shift matters in this unforgiving final stretch to salvage their historic season.
The Detroit Red Wings are running out of time, and with only four games left in their season, the margin for error has all but vanished as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Detroit’s situation became more dire on Tuesday night when they fell in a shootout to the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Ottawa Senators picked up a crucial and somewhat unexpected win over the Atlantic Division leading Tampa Bay Lightning, a combination of results that pushed the Red Wings to three points back of a wild card position and forced them into the difficult position of having to pass both teams in the standings.
With so little time remaining, Detroit’s path forward is becoming increasingly clear, as anything short of a perfect finish will likely bring their season to an early end, meaning they will need to win all four of their remaining games to give themselves a realistic chance.
The final stretch begins at home, where the Red Wings will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday before welcoming the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. In both cases Detroit has split the season series through two games, meaning these matchups will serve as decisive swing games that could ultimately determine whether they remain in the race.
The challenge only intensifies after that, as Detroit heads on the road for their final two contests against the Lightning and the Florida Panthers, with both opponents having already won two of three meetings against the Red Wings this season, underscoring just how difficult it will be for Detroit to reverse those trends under pressure.
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As the franchise continues its Centennial season, what once looked like a promising campaign has now come down to a final, unforgiving stretch where every shift, every mistake, and every missed opportunity could define the outcome, leaving Detroit with no choice but to deliver its most complete hockey of the year if it hopes to avoid ending the historic season on a sour note.
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