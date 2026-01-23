Red Wings Gain Point But Lose Multiple Leads In 4-3 OT Loss To Wild

The Detroit Red Wings got a firsthand look at why Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov is going to be the highest-paid player in NHL history.
Kaprizov scored twice on Thursday evening, including the overtime game-winning goal, as part of Minnesota's 4-3 overtime victory at Grand Casino Arena.
Kaprizov's recent eight-year, $136 million contract extension, which will kick in at the start of next season, carries a $17 million cap hit, the largest of any player to have suited up in the NHL.
The Red Wings, who picked up a point in the standings, now sit atop the Atlantic Division with 67 points, moving past the idle Tampa Bay Lightning. However, they won't like the fact that they weren't able to protect the three separate leads they had during the contest.
Lucas Raymond opened the scoring in the first period of play, sniping home a power-play goal past goaltender Filip Gustafsson. But late in the frame, it would be Kaprizov scoring what was the first of his two goals on the evening, knotting the score at 1-1.
Raymond once again found the back of the net late in the second period, capitalizing on a fortunate bounce that sent the puck right onto his stick alone in the slot before beating Gustafsson with a low shot through the pads, helping Detroit take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.
The third period was a back-and-forth affair, as both teams traded goals in short order. Mats Zuccarello scored less than a minute into the period, which was his first of what would be two goals of his own, knotting the score.
James van Riemsdyk continued his impressive season, tipping home a pass from rookie Emmitt Finnie at the side of the net to give Detroit a 3-2 lead; it was van Riemsdyk's 14th goal of the season, while Finnie picked up his first point since Dec. 23.
Just seconds later, Zuccarello scored again, picking up a rebound and beating Talbot during a goal-mouth scramble to knot the score yet again.
Late in regulation, the Red Wings had a prime opportunity to seize the lead after Alex DeBrincat moved in alone on a breakaway, but his top-shelf attempt sailed over the net.
Not long after Larkin had the chance to score his second overtime game-winner in 24 hours, Kaprizov sealed the victory for the Wild.
Talbot, who played multiple seasons with Minnesota earlier in his career, made 35 saves, while Gustafsson stopped 30 of 33 shots that he faced.
Travis Hamonic was in the lineup for the first time since Dec. 21, as Simon Edvinsson wasn’t available because of a lower-body ailment.
The Red Wings will wrap up their three-game road swing with a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday evening.
