Red Wings Given Fourth-Best Prospect Pipeline in Latest Rankings

Detroit's system boasts depth and high-end talent, with emerging prospects poised to make a significant NHL impact. Discover the key names driving the Red Wings' rebuild.
Over at The Athletic, hockey writer Scott Wheeler has been rolling out his detailed evaluations of each NHL team’s prospect pipeline, ranking all 32 organizations over the past month. The series began on March 9 with the Florida Panthers at 32nd, followed by the Dallas Stars on March 10.
Nearly a month later, Wheeler turned his attention to the Detroit Red Wings, slotting them fourth overall in his rankings. Detroit’s system is deep and loaded with high-end talent, including first-round selections and emerging prospects who project as future NHL impact players. Wheeler also broke down the Red Wings’ pipeline into tiers, offering insight into each player’s development and potential.
The first tier features the organization’s most recognizable and highly anticipated prospects. Leading the way is goaltender Sebastian Cossa, followed by Trey Augustine and defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka. Carter Bear, Nate Danielson, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, and Emmitt Finnie round out the top group. These are the names many Detroit fans are already watching closely, with expectations that several could become key contributors at the NHL level.
The second tier includes players who are steadily building excitement within the fan base. Max Plante headlines the group as one of Detroit’s recent draft steals while Eddie Genborg has already made the jump to North America, skating with the Grand Rapids Griffins at just 18 years old. He is joined by teammate Amadeus Lombardi, who at 22 continues to show offensive upside through his early professional seasons.
Wheeler’s Top Ten Red Wings Prospects:
- Sebastian Cossa
- Trey Augustine
- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
- Carter Bear
- Nate Danielson
- Michael Brandsegg-Nygård
- Emmitt Finnie
- Max Plante
- Eddie Genborg
- Amadeus Lombardi
The third and final tier highlights a mix of under-the-radar risers and longer-term projects. Anton Johansson recently arrived in North America and is finishing the season with the Griffins. Defenseman Shai Buium has shown flashes of offensive ability, while goaltender Michal Pradel turned heads at the World Juniors with Slovakia after beginning the tournament as a backup.
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Rudy Guimond has posted dominant numbers in the QMJHL with the Moncton Wildcats, though Wheeler notes the strength of the team in front of him as a factor. Jesse Kiiskinen, still developing in Finland, rounds out the tier as a player with intriguing upside.
Among the honorable mentions are Larry Keenan, Brent Solomon, Dylan James, Ondrej Becher, Michal Svrcek, and Noah Dower-Nilsson, who recently signed his entry-level contract with Detroit and could emerge as a contributor in the coming years.
The final two rankings are set to be released Wednesday, bringing Wheeler’s extensive series to a close.
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