Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings Goalie John Gibson Departs Vs. Devils After Crease Collision

Michael Whitaker
57m
Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson departed Sunday evening's tilt against the New Jersey Devils after appearing to be shaken up from a crease collision.

The Detroit Red Wings are facing the New Jersey Devils without team captain Dylan Larkin, who was hurt on Friday evening against the Florida Panthers.

Now, they're going to have to continue for the remainder of the tilt without goaltender John Gibson, who has posted Vezina Trophy-worthy numbers since the beginning of December. 

Gibson appeared to be shaken up late in the second period after Devils forward Timo Meier pushed Detroit's Lucas Raymond into him, sparking a melee behind the net.

Meanwhile, Gibson was seen wincing in discomfort; Cam Talbot replaced him for the start of the third period. 

Before leaving, Gibson had stopped all 21 shots that the Devils fired his way. 

This is the second time in a week that Gibson has left a game and been replaced by Talbot.

He suffered a “stinger” on the arm during Monday afternoon’s victory over the Nashville Predators and missed the following game; Detroit called up 2021 first-round pick Sebastian Cossa from the Grand Rapids Griffins in his absence.

Acquired from the Anaheim Ducks during the offseason, Gibson had an inconsistent first two months with Detroit before catching fire when the calendar flipped to December.

Since December, he's gone 19-5-1 while posting an impressive 2.08 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage, and four shutouts. 

