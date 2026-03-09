Red Wings Goalie John Gibson Departs Vs. Devils After Crease Collision

Before leaving, Gibson had stopped all 21 shots that the Devils fired his way.
This is the second time in a week that Gibson has left a game and been replaced by Talbot.
He suffered a “stinger” on the arm during Monday afternoon’s victory over the Nashville Predators and missed the following game; Detroit called up 2021 first-round pick Sebastian Cossa from the Grand Rapids Griffins in his absence.
Acquired from the Anaheim Ducks during the offseason, Gibson had an inconsistent first two months with Detroit before catching fire when the calendar flipped to December.
Since December, he's gone 19-5-1 while posting an impressive 2.08 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage, and four shutouts.
