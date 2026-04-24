Red Wings Goalie Prospect Delivers Record-Breaking Start in Canadian Junior Playoffs

Red Wings prospect Rudy Guimond makes junior playoff history with a stunning 65-save performance in a quadruple-overtime thriller.
Thursday night delivered one of the most gripping games of the junior hockey season, as the Canadian Hockey League spotlight shifted to the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League for an instant classic in Moncton.
At the center of it was Moncton Wildcats goaltender Rudy Guimond, the Detroit Red Wings' 2023 sixth round pick, who delivered a performance that will be remembered despite ending in defeat.
The Wildcats, who finished the regular season with the league’s best record, have leaned heavily on Guimond’s steady presence all year. The 20-year-old Quebec native capped off a dominant campaign with a 40-7-3 record, a 2.27 goals against average, and a .922 save percentage in his first full season with Moncton.
After backstopping the Wildcats to a league championship last postseason with an 8-1-0 record, a 2.25 goals against average, and a .916 save percentage, Guimond entered Thursday’s matchup against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada undefeated this spring with eight straight playoff wins.
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Locked in a 2-2 tie after regulation, the two sides pushed deep into overtime, trading chances across multiple extra frames. The game stretched into a rare quadruple overtime before finally being decided, with the Armada emerging with a 3-2 victory.
Despite the loss, Guimond was nothing short of extraordinary as he turned aside a team-record 65 shots while allowing just three goals, repeatedly keeping Moncton alive through wave after wave of pressure. The effort marked his first loss of the postseason and his first defeat since late February, snapping a 15-game winning streak.
While the result may sting, Guimond’s performance only reinforced his growing reputation as one of the most reliable goaltenders in junior hockey and a prospect to watch within Detroit’s system.
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