Red Wings Have Toughest Remaining Schedule in Razor Thin Playoff Race

The Detroit Red Wings kick off a two-game set Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche in what shapes up to be one of their toughest tests of the season. Based on the rest of their schedule, it may only be the start of a grueling stretch.
Holding onto a top-two position in the Atlantic Division has been a challenge for Detroit. The Red Wings are pushing for home-ice advantage in the playoffs and have played at a high level to protect their spot, but consistent play throughout the division has made it difficult to create separation in the standings.
As of Saturday, Detroit faces the most difficult remaining schedule in the NHL. The Avalanche are just the beginning. The Red Wings will also see the Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars, the red-hot Buffalo Sabres, the Utah Mammoth, and the Vegas Golden Knights. The road only gets harder with two games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and three matchups against the Florida Panthers.
Protecting their place in the division will not be easy, as these upcoming games represent the most critical portion of the season. Detroit enters the stretch with a 32-17-6 record. Buffalo, Montreal, and Boston sit just three points behind and could overtake the Red Wings for second place at any time with a strong run. Florida also remains a factor. Despite dealing with injuries, the Panthers are eight points out of a playoff spot and are expected to push for one of the final postseason positions.
The race is shaping up to be tight down the stretch. Detroit will need to stay competitive in its toughest matchups while capitalizing on games against more vulnerable opponents.
That includes upcoming contests against the Calgary Flames, New York Rangers, and Nashville Predators, along with two games each against the struggling Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils. The stretch concludes with three important games against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Red Wings have the roster capable of executing and securing a favorable playoff position. Avoiding a midseason slump will be crucial, as any misstep could open the door for a division rival to gain ground in an increasingly crowded Atlantic race.
