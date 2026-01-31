Red Wings Have Toughest Remaining Schedule in Razor Thin Playoff Race

Protecting their place in the division will not be easy, as these upcoming games represent the most critical portion of the season. Detroit enters the stretch with a 32-17-6 record. Buffalo, Montreal, and Boston sit just three points behind and could overtake the Red Wings for second place at any time with a strong run. Florida also remains a factor. Despite dealing with injuries, the Panthers are eight points out of a playoff spot and are expected to push for one of the final postseason positions.