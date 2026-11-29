Detroit Red Wings
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Nov 29, 2026 11:20 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 11:20 AM
Updated Nov 29, 2026 11:26 AM
The Detroit Red Wings have had only two power play chances over their last three games, during which they have gone 2-1.
The Detroit Red Wings’ two-game winning streak came to an end Saturday evening, as they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena.
Unfortunately for Detroit, a poor start ultimately proved costly, as Nils Hoglander and Steven Stamkos scored less than a minute apart before the game was even five minutes old.
While Detroit got goals from Lucas Raymond and Andrew Copp, Filip Forsberg's tally late in the second period ultimately stood up as the game-winner.
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While the Red Wings have largely been an offensively-challenged team this season, it didn't help their case that they didn't get one single power play chance.
In fact, they've had a combined two power play chances in their last three contests.
"I think it just comes and goes that way," said forward Andrew Copp, who scored in the third period. "The more we have the puck, the more likely that they are to take a penalty. I thought we had the puck in the offensive zone, especially the last two periods, when we were holding onto it down low, and maybe draw those kinds of penalties.
Those holdings, slashes, trips, anything around the net. It just hasn't happened."
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During their glory years, the Red Wings became known for their puck-possession game, especially under the guidance of Scotty Bowman. The Russian Five, in particular, helped pioneer a strategy centered on maintaining possession for long stretches and forcing the opposition into taking penalties.
Decades later, the circumstances have changed for the Red Wings, who have to scratch and claw for every bit of offense they can get.
As far as head coach Todd McLellan is concerned, he's feeling more optimistic about his team's offensive performance than he was earlier in the month.
"I think we've been playing with the puck more than we have in the past," McLellan said. "We've held onto it, we've broke teams down in the offensive zone...I'm more pleased with our offensive game than I was two weeks ago. So, some of the things we're working on are showing up.
While the Red Wings haven't had many chances with the man advantage, the positive is that they haven't been giving their opposition power play chances.
"We must be good boys, because we don't draw any penalties," McLellan said.
During Saturday's loss, the Red Wings got goals from Lucas Raymond and Andrew Copp, while goaltender John Gibson made 18 saves; he earned his second consecutive start in just over 24 hours after having shut out the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday afternoon.
When asked why Gibson got the start on consecutive days instead of giving the second start to Daniil Tarasov, McLellan said it was an easy decision based on Gibson’s performance against the Blue Jackets on Friday.
"A shutout, played outstanding in Columbus, I thought he played good against the Islanders (last Saturday), and he made some tremendous saves tonight," McLellan said about Gibson. "It was an easy decision."
McLellan said that, had it been Tarasov who pitched the shutout the day before, it would have been him starting less than 24 hours laterl.
"I would have done the same with (Tarasov)", McLellan said. "I've done all my years in the league. If you get the shutout and, considering the back-to-back was at 3 o'clock in the afternoon, it was a simple decision for us."
The Red Wings will be back at it on Tuesday evening against the visiting Calgary Flames.
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