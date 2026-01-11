Red Wings' Hot Streak Meets Relentless Atlantic Division Pressure

The Detroit Red Wings continue to be one of the hottest teams in the NHL, posting a 13-4-1 record over their last 18 games and holding the top spot in the Atlantic Division. A key divisional win Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens helped Detroit extend its edge over Montreal in the standings, but despite the Red Wings strong run, the playoff race remains extremely tight.
That pressure comes from a surging Atlantic Division that has seen multiple teams catch fire at the same time. Five teams in the division are currently pushing for playoff spots, creating one of the most competitive races in the league.
Right behind Detroit are the Tampa Bay Lightning, who trail the Red Wings by just one point. Tampa Bay has been red hot, winning nine straight games while defeating some of the NHL’s top competition along the way. During their streak, the Lightning rolled past teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes and Anaheim Ducks, establishing themselves as a matchup no team wants to see right now.
Close behind Tampa Bay are the Montreal Canadiens, who despite recent losses to both Detroit and Tampa, remain very much in the hunt. Montreal sits just one point behind the Lightning and two points back of the Red Wings. Over their last 24 games, the Canadiens have posted a 15-7-3 record, the fourth best mark in the NHL, and have won five of their last seven games.
While the top three teams appear to be positioning themselves well for the postseason, the teams chasing them cannot be overlooked. The Florida Panthers are climbing back into the race after a difficult start to the season. After opening with a 12-12-2 record, Florida has gone 11-6-1 despite missing key players including captain Aleksander Barkov and star winger Matthew Tkachuk.
Also gaining momentum are the Toronto Maple Leafs, longtime rivals of the Red Wings. Toronto struggled early and dealt with injuries, but the team has turned things around with a league best 7-0-2 record over its last nine games. With captain Auston Matthews finding his scoring touch again, the Maple Leafs look poised to remain a playoff contender.
