Red Wings Icon Nicklas Lidstrom Lands Influential Position With Swedish Hockey Federation
In addition to his work as vice president of hockey operations for the Red Wings, seven-time Norris Trophy winner Nicklas Lidstrom has accepted a new role with the Swedish Hockey Federation.
There are multiple players from the glory years of the Detroit Red Wings who currently work for the organization, led by former captain Steve Yzerman, who has served as the club's general manager since April of 2019.
Former Grind Line teammates Kris Draper and Kirk Maltby both remain with the organization. Draper serves as the club's assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting, while Maltby works as a professional scout.
Dan Cleary, who won the Stanley Cup with the club in 2008, is the Director of Player Development, while former defenseman Niklas Kronwall is an advisor to Yzerman while overseeing the tracking and development of European prospects.
And of course, there is former Norris Trophy-winning defenseman and captain Nicklas Lidstrom, who is vice president of hockey operations.
But he'll also be taking on a new challenge as the Senior Advisor for the Swedish national team, a role that isn't expected to impact his work with Detroit.
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"I am really looking forward to returning to the national team activities," Lidstrom said via The Swedish Ice Hockey Association. "For Tre Kronor, it is crucial to have a continuous and strong dialogue with both players and NHL clubs, not least based on the demands and conditions that prevail around the major tournaments. Being able to contribute to that work feels both inspiring and meaningful."
During his playing career, which was spent entirely with the Red Wings, Lidstrom captured the Norris Trophy seven times as the NHL's top defenseman, and also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP during Detroit's 2002 Stanley Cup championship run.
When Yzerman hung up the skates in 2006, Lidstrom was chosen as the Red Wings' next captain. He wore the "C" for the remainder of his career before retiring in 2012, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
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