Red Wings' Jack Phelan Advances With Wisconsin To National Championship

Red Wings prospect Jack Phelan's Wisconsin advances to the national championship game after a thrilling Frozen Four victory.
The Frozen Four semifinals on Thursday night carried significant implications for the Detroit Red Wings organization, with multiple prospects and familiar names involved in two tightly contested matchups.
In the opening semifinal, the Wisconsin Badgers men's ice hockey squared off against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks men's ice hockey in a battle between two historic college hockey programs. The game featured Red Wings prospects Jack Phelan for Wisconsin and Dylan James for North Dakota.
Wisconsin set the tone early, jumping out to a 2–0 lead in the first period. North Dakota responded in the third period when Ellis Rickwood scored to cut the deficit to one, with James picking up the assist. The Fighting Hawks pressed for the equalizer, but the Badgers held their ground and secured the win to advance to the national championship.
The second semifinal featured the Michigan Wolverines men's ice hockey against the Denver Pioneers. Kienan Draper, son of former Red Wing Kris Draper, looked to help Michigan avoid a fourth straight semifinal exit.
Denver opened the scoring with a 1–0 lead, but Michigan answered with two goals before the end of the first period. Draper contributed with an assist on a goal by Josh Eernisse and made his presence felt with a strong physical performance.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
The game remained even throughout, with both teams tied 3–3 at the end of regulation. It took two overtime periods to decide the outcome, when Kent Anderson scored the game winner to send Denver to the national championship. The Pioneers are now headed to their third title game in the past five years, having won championships in 2022 and 2024.
The focus now turns to Phelan and Wisconsin as they prepare to face Denver for the title. The 21-year-old from Hinsdale, Illinois and fifth-round pick by Detroit in 2023, has recorded nine assists in 36 games this season and is still searching for his first collegiate goal.
A championship worthy performance would be a major step forward in his career and will get the Red Wings attention as the youngster is still looking for an entry level contract.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.