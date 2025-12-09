Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk Sets New Career Milestone vs. Canucks

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

While it was a slower start to his first season with the Detroit Red Wings than he would have liked, veteran forward James van Riemsdyk is more than making up for lost time thanks to his recent hot streak.

Entering Monday evening's game against the Vancouver Canucks, van Riemsdyk had goals in three straight games, and had tallied in five of his last six games.

Now, the second overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft (one pick behind his now-current Red Wings teammate Patrick Kane) has officially set a new career mark. With his first period goal against the Canucks, he now has goals in four straight games, the longest of his career.

van Riemsdyk, who went a span of 16 games without finding the back of the net after he scored in his Red Wings debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs, has been a scoring machine of late.

He now has goals in six of his last seven outings, and a total of 334 for his NHL career.

Detroit Red Wings veteran James van Riemsdyk has now scored in three straight games, matching the longest streak of his NHL career.

He was signed by Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman not only for his veteran leadership and savvy play around the net, but to provide secondary scoring. Right now, he's the hottest scorer on the team.

