Red Wings Know They Cannot Afford Any More Sluggish Starts

The Detroit Red Wings have no choice but to play with full intensity from the opening puck drop, starting with Tuesday's critical matchup against the Blue Jackets.
Outside noise from fans and media is part of the reality of playing professional sports, and the players and coaching staff are aware of it.
However, the Detroit Red Wings say they are determined not to let outside noise affect them as they enter the final five games of the season - games that will determine their postseason fate.
Following their heartbreaking 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday afternoon, the fading playoff chances for the Red Wings were dealt another serious blow.
Starting games on time has recently been an issue for the Red Wings. Although they scored on their first shot of the contest, they managed only three shots in the opening 20 minutes.
By the end of the second period, with the team trailing 4–1, they had recorded just eight total shots.
J.T. Compher, who scored Detroit's third goal, once again echoed what several of his teammates have said in recent weeks - they need to play with full intensity right from the opening puck drop.
“We need to play like we did in the third period for more of the game,” he said afterward. "We gave ourselves a chance. I think if we start better, it makes it a little easier on us, but the way we played in the third is the way we have to play for the rest of the games remaining.”
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Not only did the Red Wings have trouble getting any kind of sustained offensive pressure for the game's first 40 minutes, but a careless line change opened the door for Minnesota's fourth goal late in the second.
“A horrendous change by two defensemen at the same time, and all of a sudden it’s four (goals against)," head coach Todd McLellan noted. "Then you can feel the energy go from excitement in the building to disappointment in the building."
The Red Wings have five games left in their schedule, beginning with a Tuesday night tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, who, like Detroit, are trying to stake their claim on the second and final Wild Card playoff position.
Despite their precarious position, the Red Wings insist they're not finished yet.
"We’re going to come with the most amount of intensity and jam that we can bring on Tuesday," said Andrew Copp. "We’re not six feet under yet."
They have no choice but to do exactly that.
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