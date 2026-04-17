Red Wings Legend Wants To See Patrick Kane Return But in Limited Role Next Season

A Red Wings icon suggests a strategic shift for Patrick Kane, advocating for a specialized role to reignite the team's playoff hopes.
It was another disappointing season for the Detroit Red Wings, who missed the playoffs for the tenth consecutive year. Despite the continued struggles, one of the clearest positives came from an unexpected bargain in veteran winger Patrick Kane.
Signed to a one year deal worth $3 million with performance bonuses, Kane delivered strong value for Detroit. The 37-year-old recorded 16 goals and 41 assists for 57 points in 67 games. His 0.85 points per game average ranked fourth on the team and placed him ahead of notable names such as Boston's Morgan Geekie, Buffalo's Alex Tuch, and Toronto's Matthew Knies.
While Kane’s offensive production stood out, questions remain about how he fits into a winning lineup moving forward. Red Wings legend Darren McCarty suggested the team should reconsider how it uses the veteran winger.
“Kane in my opinion can still has value to this team but as a fourth liner for five or five minutes, power play specialist and shootout specialist,” McCarty said in an interview with Woodward Sports on Wednesday. “But you've seen what happens when you got to play him top six minutes. You will not make playoffs.”
McCarty emphasized that limiting Kane’s minutes and deploying him in specialized roles could help maximize his strengths while reducing defensive concerns. He argued that a deeper roster would allow Detroit to better manage Kane’s ice time and overall impact.
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The Buffalo native, addressed his future during his season ending media availability while wearing a Detroit Tigers hat, expressing his desire to remain with the organization and contribute to its turnaround.
“I would love to be a part of the solution that gets us over the hump,” Kane said, adding that he remains interested in playing again next season.
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