Red Wings Load Up on Day Two, Adding Depth Across the Board to Already Loaded Pipeline

Detroit reunites the Plante brothers and snags a towering Czech netminder, fortifying an elite prospect pool with high-upside value and grit through the draft's final rounds.
The Detroit Red Wings entered the second day of the 2026 NHL Draft riding the momentum of one of the most talked about first rounds of the weekend and kept right on building.
From reuniting the brothers in their prospect pool to uncovering value deep into the later rounds, Detroit had a productive Saturday that added meaningful pieces to an already loaded pipeline.
The day started with a feel-good moment in the second round when Detroit used the 47th overall pick, the same selection number they used to take Max Plante in 2024, to draft his younger brother Victor Plante.
Third Round: Michal Orsulak, G, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
Detroit went back to what works in the third round, selecting yet another goaltending prospect with Czech netminder Michal Orsulak. The towering six-foot-four, 225-pound netminder has the build scouts dream about and is viewed by some scouting outlets as one of the best goaltenders in the entire draft class.
Orsulak backed that up with a dominant campaign for the Prince Albert Raiders this past season, finishing with a 28-4-4 record, a 2.22 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 36 games. With Detroit's recent track record of developing standout goaltending prospects like Trey Augustine, Michal Postava and Carter Gylander, Orsulak looks like the next addition to a long and impressive line.
Fourth Round: Adam Levac, C, Peterborough Petes (OHL)
In the fourth round, Detroit selected six-foot center Adam Levac out of the OHL, a player who has shown he can make a significant developmental leap in a short amount of time.
After recording just ten points in 57 games in his freshman season with the Peterborough Petes, Levac exploded for 44 points in 60 games this past year and added four points in six playoff games. He is a bit light for his frame at 176 pounds but brings a bulldog mentality on the puck and on the forecheck that projects nicely as a depth center if Detroit can develop him properly.
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Fifth Round: Beckham Edwards, F, Sarnia Sting (OHL)
The 18-year-old, six-foot-one, 187-pound center is coming off his second consecutive 45-point OHL season and was widely considered a fringe third-round talent by scouting outlets, making his availability in the fifth round a genuine value.
Edwards recorded 60 goals and 37 assists for 97 points in 64 games with the Little Caesars 15U AAA team and now gets to continue his Detroit area hockey journey at the next level. He will take on his biggest test yet next season when he joins Notre Dame in the NCAA.
Sixth Round: Luka Arkko, C, Pelicans U20 (U20 SM-sarja)
Detroit went with a projection pick in the sixth round, selecting six-foot-three, 212-pound Finnish center Luka Arkko, who is viewed as a project at this stage of his development.
The build is unmistakably NHL-ready but the offensive production has not yet caught up, with Arkko posting 25 points in 42 games in the Finnish junior league with Pelicans U20. Detroit will be looking for Arkko to make the jump to tougher competition in Finland, ideally at the Liiga level, and show more offensive consistency before he can be considered a real prospect to watch.
Seventh Round: Myles Brosnan, D, Dexter Southfield School (USHS-Prep)
Detroit closed out their draft by swinging for upside with offensive defenseman Myles Brosnan, a six-foot, 194-pound American blueliner who has not yet faced top-end competition. Brosnan spent this past season in prep school hockey with Dexter Southfield School, where he put up 51 points in 30 games and showed the kind of offensive instincts that caught Detroit's attention.
The real measure of his talent will come next season when he makes the jump to the NCAA and joins Harvard University, one of the more demanding environments in college hockey.
With an already deep prospect pool, the Red Wings used day two of the draft to add further depth and upside at multiple positions. Between the brother reunion at the top of the day, a potential franchise goaltender in the third round and a pair of high-value picks in Edwards and Brosnan, Detroit's pipeline looks even richer heading out of Buffalo.
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