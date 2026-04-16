Red Wings Lock in Depth Forward with One-Year Contract Extension

While there will be plenty of work for Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman in the days and weeks ahead now that his club is in the offseason, he's taken care of one matter of internal business.
The club has announced that forward John Leonard, who was signed to a one-year contract last offseason and spent the majority of the campaign with the Grand Rapids Griffins, has been extended with another one-year contract.
Before signing with the Red Wings this past offseason, Leonard already had over 70 games of NHL experience with the San Jose Sharks, Arizona Coyotes, and Nashville Predators under his belt.
He agreed to a one-year, $775,000 contract with the club after playing last season under contract with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.
He made his Red Wings debut in December after having led all American Hockey League scorers with 19 goals in 20 games played.
Ultimately, he appeared in 11 games with the Red Wings this season, scoring twice while adding a pair of assists. He was also the leading scorer for Grand Rapids, tallying 32 goals with 21 assists in 46 games played.
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