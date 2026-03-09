Red Wings Lose John Gibson, But Earn 3-0 Win Over Devils

For the second consecutive game, the Detroit Red Wings lost a key member of their lineup because of an on-ice injury.
However, the result of Sunday evening's game was far more positive than the result of Friday evening's game.
The Red Wings leapfrogged the Montreal Canadiens for third place in the Atlantic Division standings with a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center, the kind of response needed after a two-game winless skid on home ice.
Now, the attention will turn to the status of goaltender John Gibson, who was shaken up after Devils forward Timo Meier shoved Lucas Raymond into him in the closing seconds of the second period.
He was replaced by Cam Talbot to begin the third period; both Gibson and Talbot became the first Red Wings goaltenders since Jonas Gustafsson and Jimmy Howard in 2014 to have a combined shutout in the same contest.
Gibson made 21 saves before his departure, followed by Talbot's 10 saves.
Detroit was already playing without Dylan Larkin, who suffered a lower-body injury on Friday against the Florida Panthers and was designated as day-to-day by head coach Todd McLellan.
Defenseman Justin Faulk, who was acquired from the St. Louis Blues on Friday, made his Red Wings debut and skated in 19:28 of ice time, registering three shots on goal while blocking three shots. He also had four hits.
Detroit struck first in the opening 20 minutes of play, as a shot from the point by defenseman Moritz Seider deflected off a Devils player and sailed past goaltender Jacob Markstrom.
Playing in his home state of New Jersey, first-year Red Wings forward James van Riemsdyk deflected a shot from Seider past Markstrom while on the power-play in the second period. It was his 15th goal of the season and first in 12 games.
While the Devils attempted to press and get back into the contest, Talbot held down the fort in Gibson's absence during the final frame.
The scoring was then capped by Dominik Shine, who tallied his first NHL goal by converting on a perfect centering feed from van Riemsdyk, increasing the lead to 3-0. The team captain of the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, Shine was recalled in late February.
Detroit will continue its road swing by visiting the Sunshine State for a rematch against the Panthers, followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning.
