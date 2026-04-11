Red Wings Lose Out On Another Hughes, Wolverines Captain Signs With Avalanche

Dynamic college scorer T. J. Hughes forgoes Michigan, signing with Colorado. He joins the Eagles on a PTO, bringing his 56-point season to the Avalanche system.
The Colorado Avalanche have added a highly productive collegiate forward to their system, signing T. J. Hughes to a one-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2026–27 season.
Hughes will make the jump to professional hockey immediately, joining the Colorado Eagles on an AHL professional tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2025–26 campaign. The move gives the Avalanche an early look at one of college hockey’s most dynamic offensive players.
The 24-year-old Hamilton, Ontario native enjoyed a breakout season with the Michigan Wolverines, recording 21 goals and 35 assists for 56 points in 39 games. He played a central role in driving Michigan’s offense during its tournament run, emerging as one of the most reliable scorers in the NCAA this year.
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Hughes’ development has been both steady and impressive throughout his collegiate career. After averaging under a point per game as a freshman, he increased his production each season. He finishes his time at Michigan with 68 goals and 110 assists for 178 points in 155 games. He came within three points of a point-per-game pace in every season, a reflection of his consistency and offensive growth.
Given his four-year tenure in Michigan, many expected the Detroit Red Wings to be a strong landing spot. The organization had ample opportunity to track his progression and could have added him to an already deep prospect pool. It was never made clear if Detroit pursued Hughes but either way the Wolverines captain instead chose to join the NHL’s top regular-season team, adding depth to an already powerful roster.
Colorado’s standout season was driven by elite performances from stars like Nathan MacKinnon and the recently injured Cale Makar. The Avalanche finished with a 52-16-10 record, boasting the league’s best offense and defense.
Hughes now enters the organization as a potential low-cost depth option with decent upside and could position him to compete for an NHL role as early as next season as Colorado looks to maintain its status among the league’s elite.
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