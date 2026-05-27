Red Wings Make Their Mark Through Preliminary Round Of IIHF World Championships
From Justin Faulk’s veteran leadership to Cam Talbot’s steady goaltending, Detroit’s stars are fueling medal pursuits as the IIHF World Championship shifts into a high-stakes knockout stage.
Although the Detroit Red Wings' season ended in mid-April, several of the organization's top players are still seeing meaningful action as the IIHF World Championship enters its quarterfinal stage. After seven round-robin games apiece, the field is set for what promises to be an exciting finish to the tournament with a number of Red Wings leaving their mark along the way.
The marquee matchup of the quarterfinals pits a United States squad that went 4-3 in round robin play against an undefeated Canadian side. The remaining three quarterfinals are equally compelling with host nation Switzerland, also unbeaten, takes on Sweden, Norway squares off against Latvia, and Finland faces Czechia.
United States - Justin Faulk (C) & Max Plante
Coming off a narrow gold medal victory at the Olympics, the Americans have leaned heavily on their depth at the World Championships. Rather than a roster packed with NHL stars, the U.S. has built around veteran leadership, headlined by captain Justin Faulk, while blending in some of the most exciting young talent the country has to offer, including Max Plante.
Plante arrives on the heels of a dominant college season that earned him the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey's top player, but he has been relatively quiet on the international stage, managing just one goal through seven games. Faulk, on the other hand, has risen to the occasion with the captaincy, turning in a superb all-around performance for an offensive defenseman with two goals and three assists through the preliminary round.
The Americans face a steep climb against a Canadian team that has shown virtually no weaknesses throughout the tournament. Overcoming them will likely demand another standout performance from Faulk, as well as some timely contributions from role players like Plante, who is undoubtedly due for a bigger impact on the scoresheet.
Canada - Cam Talbot & Emmitt Finnie
The Canadian roster boasts considerably more NHL talent than their American counterparts in this tournament, so much so that established NHLers like Finnie and Cam Talbot aren't even guaranteed regular playing time. With the likes of Porter Martone and Fraser Minten filling out the bottom of Canada's lineup, Finnie has been limited to just three appearances, though he has made the most of his opportunities with a goal and an assist.
Between the pipes, Columbus Blue Jackets netminder Jet Greaves has shouldered most of the starts and been nothing short of exceptional, posting a 5-0 record and a 1.60 goals-against average. Talbot, the veteran presence backing him up, has started just twice but played with clear purpose and intensity, not surprising for a goaltender widely believed to be auditioning for an NHL contract next season. The Caledonia native has made both of his starts count, including a dominant 19-save shutout over Italy.
Should Greaves show any signs of slowing down, Canada can take comfort in knowing Talbot is more than capable of stepping in and providing a steady, experienced hand in net.
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Germany - Moritz Seider (C)
Having taken on a more prominent leadership role with Detroit this past season, Moritz Seider elevated that responsibility even further on the international stage, wearing the captaincy for Germany throughout the tournament. He gave everything he had to lead his nation, but the Germans were dealt a difficult hand from the outset, drawn into a group featuring formidable opponents in the United States, Finland, Latvia, and an undefeated Swiss squad.
Germany ultimately finished the preliminary round with four losses, and despite Seider's best efforts to anchor the blueline while also providing much-needed offense, it wasn't enough to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals. The 25-year-old put together a strong individual showing, finishing the opening round with a goal and four assists for five points, paired with an impressive plus-five rating, a respectable effort that spoke to his two-way impact, even as his team fell short of advancing.
Sweden - Lucas Raymond (A) & Albert Johansson
Despite featuring genuine NHL talent alongside some of the country's most promising young players, including consensus top-two NHL Draft pick Ivar Stenberg, Sweden has been underwhelming by their own lofty standards. They did manage to advance to the quarterfinals, but it was far from convincing, finishing the preliminary round with just four wins and needing a combination of Slovakia's shootout victory over Slovenia and goal differential to squeeze through.
The road ahead doesn't get any easier, as they now face an undefeated Swiss team playing in front of a raucous home crowd and showing no signs of letting up. Sweden will need a much sharper collective effort if they hope to advance.
One undeniable bright spot has been Lucas Raymond, who has turned back the clock after a quieter stretch and rediscovered his elite form at precisely the right moment.
After tallying five points over his previous nine games, Raymond has been nothing short of sensational at the World Championships, racking up five goals and six assists for 11 points through the preliminary round, tying Canada's Macklin Celebrini for second in tournament scoring. If Sweden is to pull off an upset against the Swiss, Raymond will almost certainly need to be at the center of it.
Norway - Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Following the Grand Rapids Griffins' surprising early exit from the Calder Cup Playoffs, Teodor Brandsegg-Nygard found himself free to represent his country once again on the international stage. One of Norway's most prized hockey talents, the 20-year-old forward has been a consistent presence for his nation across virtually every international tournament he has been eligible for and he has wasted no time making his mark at the World Championships.
In just two games, Brandsegg-Nygard has already etched himself among Norway's top scorers, posting three goals and an assist for four points in a pair of appearances. If he can sustain that kind of production, Norway will fancy their chances against Latvia in what promises to be a compelling quarterfinal matchup.
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