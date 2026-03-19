Red Wings' Max Plante Named NCHC Player of the Year

As the college hockey season nears its conclusion, awards season is beginning to shine a spotlight on some of the sport’s brightest young talent, including a pair of standout prospects from the Detroit Red Wings organization.
Goaltender Trey Augustine, a 2023 second-round pick by Detroit, has already secured one major honor, winning the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year award for the second consecutive season. Augustine’s consistency and elite play between the pipes have solidified his status as one of the top goaltending prospects in college hockey.
Meanwhile, fellow Red Wings second round pick but from 2024, Max Plante continues to build a compelling case as one of the NCAA’s top players. Both Augustine and Plante were named among the 10 finalists for the prestigious Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the best player in men’s college hockey.
Plante’s resume grew even stronger on Thursday when he was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Player of the Year. The 20-year-old forward earned the honor after a dominant offensive season in which he recorded 23 goals and 25 assists for 48 points in just 37 games. He was the only player in the conference to surpass the 20-goal mark, setting himself apart as an elite scorer.
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In addition to the conference’s top individual award, Plante was also named NCHC Forward of the Year and earned a spot on the All-NCHC First Team, further underscoring his impact. His performance has positioned him as a potential Hobey Baker winner, which would cap off a historic season for the Minnesota native.
Despite his rapid rise, Plante still has multiple years of NCAA eligibility remaining, meaning it could be some time before he makes the jump to the professional ranks and dons the Winged Wheel. Still, his development has already made him one of the most promising players from his draft class and a potential difference-maker for Detroit’s future.
Plante has also played a key role in his team’s success. The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs finished the season with a 23-13-1 record and will compete in the NCHC championship game on Saturday against the Denver Pioneers. A victory would continue their strong season and secure a spot in the NCAA national tournament.
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