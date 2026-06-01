Red Wings May Be Within Range To Draft WHL Scoring Champion

After trading away their first-round pick, Detroit looks to day two to add an elite playmaking forward to a deep prospect pool.
With the NHL Draft returning at the end of June, the Detroit Red Wings will be approaching proceedings a little differently than most. Having dealt their first-round selection at the trade deadline, Detroit will not have a pick on day one and will instead turn their full attention to the second round, where their first selection of the draft comes at 47th overall.
It is not a bad position to be in. The second round regularly produces meaningful NHL contributors, and there figures to be no shortage of intriguing options available when Detroit's card goes in.
One name worth watching closely is Markus Ruck, an 18-year-old forward from Osoyoos, British Columbia, who just wrapped up one of the more eye-catching individual seasons in recent Western Hockey League memory.
Playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers this past season, Ruck posted 21 goals and a staggering 87 assists for 108 points in 68 games. Both his assist total and his point total led the entire WHL, with his 87 helpers coming 21 clear of the next closest player in the league.
His 108 points also topped the league by four, with the player directly behind him being his own twin brother, Liam Ruck, in what made for an extraordinary family footnote to the WHL's individual scoring race. Markus carries some question marks at the pro level, primarily around his 168-pound frame, which raises durability and physicality concerns as he steps up in competition.
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At six feet tall, there is a reasonable projection that he fills out over time, but NHL teams will weigh that risk when deciding how early to commit. His offensive skillset, however, is difficult to argue with. Elite playmaking ability at this volume and consistency does not come around often.
The draft boards reflect the uncertainty around his ceiling like TSN's Craig Button, who has Ruck ranked as high as 16th overall, while McKeen's Hockey places him 54th, producing a consolidated ranking on Elite Prospects of 45th, which sits almost precisely where Detroit will be selecting. If Ruck slides even slightly on draft day, the Red Wings could find themselves with a straightforward decision.
As for Liam, he carries a consolidated ranking of 34th and is generally considered the hotter commodity on draft boards, with Button placing him as high as tenth overall.
Getting to Liam at 47 would likely not happen and would require Detroit to trade up, making him a more complicated target. But the possibility of landing one half of a brother tandem that dominated the WHL's scoring charts this season is a scenario worth monitoring.
However the board falls, Detroit enters day two of the draft with meaningful ammunition and no shortage of options. The Red Wings have worked hard to build one of the deeper prospect pipelines in the league, and whoever they select at 47th overall figures to add to what is already a very promising foundation.
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