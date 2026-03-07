Red Wings May Have Avoided Worst-Case Scenario With Injured Dylan Larkin

The bad news for the Detroit Red Wings is that they not only lost the chance to pick up two valuable points in the standings with their 3-1 setback against the Florida Panthers on Friday evening, but that team captain Dylan Larkin was injured.
Dylan Larkin fell awkwardly while trying to drive the puck to the net midway through the third period, his knee bending in a way that raised concerns about a potentially serious injury.
However, while Larkin did not return to the game and has been ruled out for Sunday night’s road matchup against the New Jersey Devils, the Red Wings are currently designating him on a day-by-day basis.
"Larks won't play tomorrow; he'll need some time to recover, but I can't give you a timeline on that right now," head coach Todd McLellan said following Saturday's practice. "He will be out."
When asked if Larkin would accompany the Red Wings on their four-game road swing, McLellan answered that he believes he will.
"As far as I know right now, he is (coming on the trip)," McLellan said. "He'll come on the trip, and we'll see how it goes day-by-day."
In Larkin's absence, the Red Wings have called up forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, who was recently named the AHL Player of the Week after scoring five goals in three games, up from the playoff-bound Grand Rapids Griffins.
