Red Wings Meet With Rising Michigan Wolverines Star At Combine, Eye Second Round Steal
Detroit targets University of Michigan standout Adam Valentini at the NHL Combine, scouting the gritty, high-IQ forward to bolster their depth with the 47th overall pick.
The hockey world's attention shifted to Buffalo on Saturday as 90 draft-eligible prospects participated in the NHL Scouting Combine, taking part in a series of physical and skills-based tests while meeting with NHL organizations ahead of next week's NHL Draft.
Although the Detroit Red Wings do not currently own a first-round selection, the organization is slated to pick early in the second round at 47th overall. The combine provided Detroit's scouting staff an opportunity to meet with prospects projected in their draft range, including University of Michigan forward Adam Valentini.
The 18-year-old Toronto native enjoyed a strong freshman season with the Wolverines, one of the top programs in college hockey. Valentini recorded 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points in 40 games while establishing himself as a reliable two-way presence in Michigan's lineup.
His draft stock continued to rise internationally at the IIHF U18 World Championship, where he served as an assistant captain for Team Canada. Valentini led by example, producing five points in five games, including three goals and two assists.
Speaking with The Hockey News at the combine, Valentini confirmed he met with the Red Wings during the interview process. The possibility of remaining in the state of Michigan appealed to the young forward, who also shared a humorous moment from his meeting.
"It would definitely be cool," Valentini said of potentially staying in Michigan. He added with a laugh that one of his interviews was conducted by Kris Draper, former Red Wings forward and current Detroit executive, who also happens to be the father of Michigan teammate Kienan Draper. Valentini described himself as a player whose strengths extend well beyond the scoresheet.
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"Yeah, I think just a player that plays 200 feet of the ice really hard, and I feel like I play each inch of the ice really hard, and I compete, and my hockey IQ I feel like sets me apart from other players," Valentini said.
One area of focus for the young forward has been improving his skating strength. He noted that the transition to NCAA hockey quickly highlighted areas that require further development as he works toward becoming a professional player.
While much of the attention surrounding Valentini centers on his offensive upside and hockey sense, he believes the most underrated aspects of his game are his physicality and defensive habits, both of which have improved significantly during his first collegiate season.
Valentini was part of a Michigan team that consistently found success against Penn State and projected 2026 top NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna. Although the Wolverines ultimately fell short of capturing a national championship, Valentini said the disappointment has fueled his motivation heading into next season. He plans to return to Ann Arbor with added determination, hoping to help Michigan take the next step and contend for a national title.
As draft day approaches, Valentini remains one of the more intriguing prospects in the class. Evaluations vary widely among scouting services. The Hockey News draft analyst Ryan Kennedy ranks him as high as 18th overall, while McKeen's Hockey places him at 67th. Those differing opinions project Valentini somewhere in the late first round to early second round range.
If Valentini slides into the second round, the Red Wings may have a chance to select a skilled, intelligent two-way forward already familiar with hockey in the state of Michigan.
Should he begin to rise up draft boards, Detroit could also explore moving up from No. 47 to secure one of the most compelling prospects outside the consensus first-round group.
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