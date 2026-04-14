Red Wings Mid Round Draft Gem Named Grand Rapids Griffins' Man of the Year

Beyond scoring, this Red Wings prospect shines, connecting with kids and leading community efforts while driving offensive production.
The Grand Rapids Griffins announced Tuesday that forward Amadeus Lombardi has been named the team’s recipient of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the Grand Rapids community throughout the season.
In a team statement, the Griffins highlighted Lombardi as one of their most active players in community engagement, noting his consistent involvement in appearances and outreach efforts during his time with the organization. That commitment has continued throughout the current campaign, further solidifying his reputation as a leader off the ice.
A key part of Lombardi’s impact has been his ongoing support of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, where he has dedicated time to connecting with patients and families. He has also participated in numerous charitable initiatives and team-led events, including programs supporting the Griffins Youth Foundation.
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With the honor, Lombardi now becomes one of 32 finalists for the AHL’s 2025–26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, which recognizes the league’s overall Man of the Year. The award is named after former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star Yanick Dupré, who passed away in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia.
On the ice, Lombardi has continued to produce despite missing time due to injury. The 22-year-old Newmarket native has recorded 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points in 45 games, maintaining his role as a reliable offensive contributor.
Originally selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Lombardi is aiming to translate both his on-ice performance and off-ice leadership into a push for an NHL roster spot next season.
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