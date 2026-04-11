Red Wings Miss Playoffs For Tenth Straight Season Following 5-3 Loss To Devils

Once Stanley Cup contenders, the Red Wings collapse in the final stretch, extending their decade-long playoff drought and raising urgent questions.
The Detroit Red Wings will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again after a decisive loss Saturday night to the New Jersey Devils, extending their postseason drought to ten consecutive seasons.
What makes this year’s outcome especially difficult is how promising it once looked. Detroit surged out of the gate and held the third-best record in the NHL at 32-16-5 through 53 games, positioning themselves as a legitimate playoff contender deep into the season. Expectations had shifted from rebuilding patience to postseason anticipation.
Instead, the Red Wings’ season unraveled over the final stretch. Detroit went 9-13-4 in its last 26 games, a slide that steadily erased their place in the standings. Close losses, inconsistent play, and an inability to maintain early momentum ultimately defined the team’s late-season collapse.
For a fan base that has endured a decade without playoff hockey, the slow decline proved especially frustrating. The Red Wings were not chasing from behind this time. They had already established themselves near the top of the league before slipping out of contention.
The result raises difficult questions for an organization that appeared to be turning a corner. While the roster has shown clear improvement compared to previous seasons, the inability to sustain success in crucial moments highlights a gap between potential and execution.
As the offseason begins, Detroit faces renewed pressure to find answers. Ending the playoff drought will remain the central focus, but after a season that offered real hope, the margin for patience may be growing thinner.
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