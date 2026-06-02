Red Wings' Moritz Seider Finishes 5th in Norris Trophy Voting

The Detroit blueliner’s career-high 60 points and massive defensive workload earned elite recognition, cementing his status as a premier NHL force after a dominant, 82-game breakout campaign.
It was a breakout season in every sense of the word for Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, who emerged as not only the team's most valuable player but one of the more complete defensemen in the entire NHL.
Seider finished the full 82-game season with ten goals and 50 assists for 60 points, a career-best offensive output that placed him fourth on the team in scoring and announced him firmly as one of the premier blueliners in the league.
The counting stats alone told a compelling story, but the underlying numbers painted an even fuller picture of how dominant Seider was throughout the year. He led the Red Wings with a plus-15 rating on the season and posted a plus-17 even strength goal differential, giving Detroit a reliable anchor at both ends of the ice.
On the power play, he was the engine that made the unit run, leading the team with 28 power play points, a total that tied him with Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen for fourth-most among all NHL defensemen on the man advantage.
Perhaps no number better illustrated Seider's value to the Red Wings than his ice time. He played close to 2,105 minutes on the season, nearly 400 more than the next closest player on the roster. That kind of workload demands a player who can hold up physically and mentally over the course of a long season, and Seider did exactly that while maintaining his effectiveness on both sides of the puck.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
While his offensive numbers rightfully drew attention, Seider remained a force in the defensive areas of the game as well. He finished with 128 hits on the season, fourth-most on the team, showing he could still be a physical presence without letting it define his game the way it had in earlier seasons.
More impressive was his shot-blocking, where he led the Red Wings with 180 blocked shots, a full 20 more than the next closest teammate. He also recorded 29 takeaways, third-most on the team, rounding out a defensive profile that few players in the league can match.
When Norris Trophy voting was tallied, a meaningful portion of the electorate agreed that Seider belonged in the conversation for the NHL's best defenseman. He collected five first-place votes, 21 second-place votes, 15 third-place votes, 21 fourth-place votes and 25 fifth-place votes, accumulating enough total points to finish fifth in the Norris standings. Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski ultimately claimed the trophy, with Colorado's Cale Makar finishing second, Rasmus Dahlin third and Evan Bouchard fourth.
The result was a clear signal that the broader hockey world has taken notice of what Seider is becoming, and if he builds on this season, future Norris conversations may end with his name closer to the top.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.