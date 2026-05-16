Red Wings' Moritz Seider Makes Ridiculous Goal-Line Stop for Germany

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider does it all for his team night after night.
Although the season didn’t end with a playoff berth, it was a career year for Seider. He set new personal bests in goals, assists, points, plus-minus, and average ice time per game, while once again appearing in all 82 regular-season contests.
Not only did he represent his native Germany during the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, but he was also chosen to do so in the ongoing 2026 IIHF World Championship.
And already, Seider has given fans a highlight-reel defensive play, going viral all over social media for a ridiculous save with his stick on the goal line after doing a complete 180-spin.
Germany goaltender Philipp Grubauer of the Seattle Kraken attempted a poke-check on Finland's Waltteri Merela, who maneuvered around him and eventually backhanded the puck toward the vacated net after his first attempt was blocked.
Seider is the captain of the German squad after having served as an alternate captain with the Red Wings all season.
But despite his career-high numbers and the fact that he routinely logs the most minutes of any Red Wings defenseman against the opposition's best players, he was overlooked for the Norris Trophy.
If Seider continues making plays like the one he delivered on Friday while remaining a standout presence on Detroit’s blue line, it’s only a matter of time before he’s recognized as the NHL’s top defenseman.
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