Red Wings’ Offense Remains Their Biggest Problem, and Relief Doesn’t Appear to Be Coming Soon

The back end has been quite decent, with a 3.00 goals-against average that ties two other teams for the tenth-fewest in the NHL. The offense has been the clear laggard. Star center Dylan Larkin and standout defenseman Simon Edvinsson have both been out of the lineup all season, apart from Larkin's return for a couple of games before he pulled himself out of the lineup until he is traded, which has certainly not helped.