Red Wings One Of Few Teams That Can Make MacKenzie Weegar Trade Says NHL Insider

It is no secret that the Detroit Red Wings have been searching for help on the back end. Detroit was reportedly in the mix for both Quinn Hughes and Rasmus Andersson, but neither pursuit resulted in a deal.
Now, new reports suggest the Red Wings have shifted their focus to another high-profile defenseman, this time targeting MacKenzie Weegar of the Calgary Flames.
Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman has made it clear he prefers players with term remaining on their contracts rather than short-term rentals. Weegar fits that mold. The 32-year-old Ottawa native has five years remaining on his deal after this season with a $6.25 million annual cap hit.
While that contract represents a significant commitment, Detroit appears better positioned than most to absorb it. The Red Wings have just under $13 million in cap space, and with the NHL salary cap projected to rise in coming seasons, the long-term financial outlook could make Weegar’s deal more manageable over time.
Speaking on the Barn Burner podcast, TSN insider Darren Dreger confirmed Detroit is one of the few teams capable of pulling off such a move.
“The other team is the Red Wings, that’s what it’s gonna take, is a team like that, who isn’t interested in the rental market and have whatever the pieces are that are going to coerce the Flames to make that trade,” Dreger said.
Weegar over the last two seasons has emerged as a widely regarded top 25 defensemen in the league. During his peak seasons, he has produced between 35 and 50 points while posting elite defensive metrics, including a plus-40 rating that ranked ninth best in the NHL during the 2021-22 season.
This season has been more difficult as Calgary endures a challenging year, Weegar’s numbers have dipped. He is projected to fall just short of the 30-point mark and carries a minus-32 rating, one of the lowest in the league. A change of scenery could benefit both player and team.
Weegar primarily plays on the right side but has experience on the left, a versatility that would add valuable depth to Detroit’s blue line. For a Red Wings team looking to take the next step, adding a proven, minutes-eating defenseman with term could be the type of bold move that accelerates their rebuild and strengthens their playoff push.
