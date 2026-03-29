Red Wings Pay Price For Slow Start, Lose 5-3 As Flyers Hold Off Late Charge

On Friday evening, the Detroit Red Wings got off to the start that they needed against the Buffalo Sabres with three first-period goals.
24 hours later on home ice against the Philadelphia Flyers, it was back to the familiar, sluggish start that had doomed them earlier in the week against the Ottawa Senators.
The Flyers not only scored on their first shot of the game, but built a 4–0 lead by the early third period, then held off a furious late push from the Red Wings to secure a 5–3 win and hand Detroit another damaging setback.
Had the Red Wings won, they could have leapfrogged the Columbus Blue Jackets, who lost earlier on Saturday to the San Jose Sharks, for the second Wild Card position. Instead, they remain tied at 86 points and are still on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.
Flyers forward Owen Tippett registered a hat trick for the Flyers, the third of his career. He opened the scoring on a first-period breakaway, beating Red Wings goaltender John Gibson through the five-hole.
In the second period, he increased Philadelphia's lead to 2-0 when his shot from the face-off circle squeaked through the pads of Gibson. Noah Cates made it 3-0 soon afterward on the power-play, jamming home a loose puck at the side of the net past a sprawling Gibson.
For the second time in three games, the Red Wings had a would-be goal disallowed because of being offside. This time, a goal from Moritz Seider was taken away after replays showed Alex DeBrincat entered the offensive zone a step too early.
While the Red Wings successfully challenged a would-be Flyers goal early in the third period for offside, Tippett completed the hat trick, a goal that not only chased Gibson from the net but would also eventually prove to be the game-winner.
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Mason Appleton scored his first goal in 32 games at 13:43, followed by Alex DeBrincat's 37th of the season at 15:10. With goaltender Cam Talbot on the bench for a sixth attacker, Lucas Raymond fired a shot past Flyers goalie Dan Vladar from the face-off circle just 1:04 later.
The fans who hadn’t already headed for the exits were on their feet, cheering loudly and urging the Red Wings to tie the game.
Unfortunately, the comeback bid was halted after Flyers team captain Sean Couturier hit the open net; Tippett picked up his fourth point of the night with an assist.
Gibson made 17 saves before being pulled for Talbot, who stopped all four shots he faced. Meanwhile, Vladar made 30 saves.
Time is running out for the Red Wings, who have nine games remaining on the schedule and will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
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