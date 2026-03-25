Red Wings Playoff Chances Nearly Cut in Half Over 18-Game Rough Patch

The Detroit Red Wings suffered a deflating 3–2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, a result that carried significant implications in the tightly contested wild card race.
With the victory, Ottawa surged past multiple competitors and claimed the second wild card position previously held by the New York Islanders. New York, despite slipping, still remains just ahead of Detroit in the standings, adding further pressure on a Red Wings squad that has struggled to maintain its footing in recent weeks.
Detroit’s recent skid has been a major concern as since late January, the team has posted a disappointing 6-9-3 record over its last 18 games, a stretch that has seen its once promising playoff outlook steadily deteriorate. Earlier in the season, optimism surrounded the Red Wings’ postseason chances. According to MoneyPuck, their playoff odds sat near 80 percent heading into the Olympic break and peaked at 83.2 percent on February 28.
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However, that confidence has since eroded as the Red Wings now find themselves with just a 45.8 per cent chance of making the playoffs, trailing closely behind the Islanders at 46.6 per cent. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have created some separation at 64.3 percent, and Ottawa’s recent surge has propelled them to a commanding 76.1 percent, leapfrogging the entire pack.
The road ahead offers little relief for Detroit with their remaining schedule appearing stacked with high caliber opponents, including the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Tampa Bay Lightning, all games that carry must-win weight as the regular season winds down.
Despite the bleak trend, the situation is not yet beyond repair. A strong run in the coming games could quickly stabilize Detroit’s playoff chances and push them back into contention. But with time running short and competition intensifying, the margin for error has all but disappeared.
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