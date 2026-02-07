Red Wings Poised to Benefit as Olympic Break Arrives at the Right Moment

While the Detroit Red Wings faltered in their final game before the Olympic break, they still enter the layover in as advantageous a position as they've been in recent memory.
Tied with the Montreal Canadiens at 72 points apiece, they technically hold third place in the Atlantic Division and would face the Habs in the postseason for the first time since 1978 if the playoffs began today.
However, they know their work is far from over.
Head coach Todd McLellan, who nearly guided them to a postseason spot last season after taking over in late December, announced plans for the club to have a "mini-Training Camp" in the days leading up to the resumption of the schedule on Feb. 26 against the Ottawa Senators.
“We put ourselves in a real good spot, we’ve worked really hard as a team," he said following their 4-1 setback to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday evening. "Every player that’s been in the lineup has given us something on any given night. We’ve set ourselves up to have a good mini–Training Camp coming out of the break, and then we control what happens to our hockey club from thereon."
In recent seasons, the Red Wings have put themselves in strong positions to secure a postseason berth, only to see that advantage slip away due to poor play in March.
Team captain Dylan Larkin, who will once again suit up for Team USA, spoke about the benefits of the break for the rest of the roster and expressed optimism that the team can make a “big push” once play resumes later in the month.
"I think we can beat anyone," he said. "A lot of fun with these guys, and I wish everyone a great break and for us to come back refreshed for a big push."
