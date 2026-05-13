Red Wings Prospect Carter Bear Continues Strong Postseason Showing

Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear continued his strong postseason showing for the WHL's Everett Silvertips in Game 3 of their best-of-seven WHL Championship Series.
Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear just can't stop racking up the points for the WHL's Everett Silvertips in their best-of-seven WHL Championship Series against the Prince Albert Raiders.
Bear, who already has three goals in the series, upped his postseason point total to 21 points in 16 games played, thanks to his pair of assists, helping the Silvertips take a two games to one series lead over the Raiders with a 3-2 win.
He assisted on teammate Matias Vanhanen's first period goal, followed by another helper on Julius Miettinen's game-winning goal in the third period.
Bear, Detroit's first round (13th overall) pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, was described as "a very intelligent hockey player" with a high compete level by GM Steve Yzerman, who made the selection in late June.
"I think (we’re) getting a very intelligent hockey player, extremely competitive, and at the junior level, he really can score,” Yzerman said. "And we think all of his game translates to the NHL as well. I think our fan base will really take to him when the time comes that he’s playing for the Red Wings because he competes hard. He’s a really good person. We’re very excited about this pick."
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Yzerman, who indicated that there were trade discussions with a handful of other unnamed NHL clubs, said that the intention was to remain pat at No. 13 overall to select Bear.
“We had a couple of teams call us as our pick was coming near to see if we would move back,” Yzerman said. “As long as Carter was on the board, we were prepared to stay there. In fact, there’s a couple of other players as well, had he been selected, that we would have been more than happy with selecting.”
Bear and the Silvertips will try and pick up another crucial win in Game 4 against the Raiders, which is scheduled for Wednesday evening.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.