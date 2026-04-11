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Red Wings Prospect Max Plante Named The Top NCAA Player

Michael Whitaker
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Michael Whitaker
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Updated at Apr 11, 2026, 01:32
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Detroit Red Wings draft selection Max Plante has taken home the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top NCAA Player.

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While the Detroit Red Wings have no shortage of prospects with high upside in their system, one player has now firmly put himself into the conversation of one the fans will be keeping special eye on.

Forward Max Plante, Detroit’s second round (47th overall) pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has been named the recipient of the Hobey Baker Award, which goes annually to the top NCAA player.

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Plante, who played two years with the U.S. National Development Team, scored 25 goals while adding 27 assists in 40 games for the University of Minnesota Duluth this season.

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