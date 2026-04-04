Red Wings Prospect Named Among Final Three Finalists For Hobey Baker Award

Red Wings prospect Max Plante battles for college hockey's top honor, showcasing elite talent alongside other standout finalists.
As the college hockey season enters its final stretch, the spotlight is turning to awards season, and a pair of rising stars with ties to the Detroit Red Wings are right at the center of it.
Leading the way is 20-year-old forward Max Plante, a second-round selection by Detroit in the 2024 NHL Draft, who continues to solidify his status as one of the NCAA’s elite players. Plante was first named among the top 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, the most prestigious individual honor in college hockey, and on Thursday he advanced to become one of the award’s three finalists.
Joining him in the final trio are T.J. Hughes, an undrafted free agent and captain of the Michigan Wolverines men's ice hockey, and Eric Pohlkamp, a defenseman prospect for the San Jose Sharks. Earlier this postseason, Plante and his Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs met Hughes and Michigan in the NCAA Frozen Four tournament.
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Minnesota-Duluth advanced to the second round after defeating top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna and the Penn State Nittany Lions, but their run was ended in the second round with a loss to the Wolverines. Minnesota-Duluth finished the regular season with a 23-13-1 record, with Plante playing a central role in that success.
Plante’s case for the Hobey Baker grew even stronger following a dominant regular season performance that earned him the NCHC Player of the Year honors. He posted 23 goals and 25 assists for 48 points in 37 games.
He was the only player in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference to surpass the 20-goal mark, separating himself as the conference’s top offensive threat. In addition to Player of the Year, Plante was also named NCHC Forward of the Year and earned a spot on the All-NCHC First Team, further recognition of a standout season.
Despite his rapid ascent, Plante is expected to return with the Bulldogs next season. His trajectory already places him among the most promising players from his draft class and a potential cornerstone for Detroit’s future.
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