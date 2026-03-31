Red Wings Prospect Trey Augustine Officially Takes Next Step In Professional Career

The Detroit Red Wings are fortunate to have two of the most highly-regarded goaltending prospects in the National Hockey League in Sebastian Cossa and Trey Augustine.
The former has already been part of a record-breaking season with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, and now, the latter is set to begin his professional career after an impressive NCAA run.
Trey Augustine, Detroit's second-round pick (41st overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, is joining the Griffins on an amateur tryout for the rest of the 2025-26 season after completing his time with the Michigan State Spartans.
He's also signed a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season.
During his time with the Michigan State Spartans, Augustine compiled a total record of 66-25-7. He also posted a 2.40 goals-against average with a .922 save percentage and three shutouts.
His resume also includes leading the Spartans to three straight Big Ten regular-season championships. Not only that, but Augustine was also named the 2026 Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Goaltender of the Year, while also earning Big Ten All-Conference First Team honors.
This past season, he was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which annually honors the top NCAA hockey player.
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