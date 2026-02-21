Logo
Red Wings Prospect Trey Augustine Turns In Season-High Performance cover image

Red Wings Prospect Trey Augustine Turns In Season-High Performance

Michael Whitaker
3h
Detroit Red Wings prospect Trey Augustine made a season-high 37 saves in Michigan State's victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Detroit Red Wings don’t have just one goaltending gem in their system - they have two, both currently in action as they work toward eventual NHL careers.

While Sebastian Cossa stars for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League, Trey Augustine is showing his future star potential in the NCAA with the Michigan State Spartans. 

Already near the top of the NCAA in every goaltending statistic, Augustine turned in another fine performance in his club's recent victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, making 37 saves. 

It's a major advantage for the Red Wings in terms of their future prospects of being among the NHL's best to have two of the most highly-regarded goaltending prospects in hockey.

